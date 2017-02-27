Plea in 2016 shooting near Muskegon Heights school

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The man accused of firing shots into a crowd following a high school basketball game in Muskegon Heights a year ago has entered a plea agreement.

Monday, Clarence McCaleb pleaded no contest to three counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of felony firearm.

McCaleb, 22, will have to serve two years in prison for the felony firearms charges. Under the terms of his plea deal, his minimum prison sentence for the assault charges will be no longer than five years, eight months.

In February 2016, four people were shot outside the Muskegon Heights high school — including McCaleb, who was shot by a Muskegon County sheriff’s deputy. Everyone recovered.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is treated that way at sentencing, which is scheduled for April 4.

