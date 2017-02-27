Sewage spill sparks health advisory for Grand River in Ottawa Co.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County health officials have issued a no body contact advisory for a portion of Spring Lake and Grand Haven, after sanitary sewage spilled into the Grand River.

According to the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, the Grand Haven/Spring Lake Sewer Authority estimates the spill started Sunday, at a rate of 500,000 gallons of sanitary sewage each day.

The no contact order starts about 1 mile east of the US-31 bridge and includes downstream to the Grand River inlet to Lake Michigan. People who visit this section of the river are urged to avoid contact with it until the sewer system is fixed and tested.

Anyone with additional questions about the situation can contact the Grand Haven/Spring Lake Sewer Authority at 616.847.3486.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

