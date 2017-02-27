Bicycle of ‘Sidewalk Singer’ recovered in Jenison

Related Coverage Community rallies to get new bike for man with autism

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The search is over for a bicycle stolen from Jenison’s “Sidewalk Singer.”

JB West has autism and relies on his bicycle to get around. He’s known for belting out tunes as he makes his way down the city’s sidewalks.

That is until Wednesday, when someone took JB’s bicycle while he was eating a late lunch at the McDonald’s on Baldwin Street.

Community members and others touched by JB’s story donated more than $4,600 dollars to a GoFundMe page aimed at providing him a new bicycle and paying for its future repairs. Then JB’s bicycle was found Friday night near a dumpster in Jenison.

His mother tells 24 Hour News 8 they are working with an Ottawa County deputy to find a deserving family for the recovered bicycle, since the community already pitched in to purchase the new ride for JB.

