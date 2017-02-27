Stanwood woman returns to outdoors after historic procedure





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As American Heart Month 2017 comes to a close, a West Michigan woman continues to see improvement from her historic heart procedure.

Vicki Vergote lives in Stanwood and she’s the first person in the U.S. to receive the Figulla Flex Fenestrated Atrial Septal Defect device. She became the 40th person worldwide to receive the device after suffering heart issues.

Doctors also found a hole in her heart. Some doctors told her there was no solution.

“There’s times where I struggled and I actually prayed and I was asking God do I need to be planning a funeral? What do I need to do to prepare for this and how long… do I have a lifetime?” she told 24 Hour News 8. “I gave it all to God and that’s what got me through it.”

Her surgery was in September 2016. Today, she’s off oxygen tanks and enjoying some of her favorite hobbies.

Vergote loves the outdoors, especially bow hunting

“I love the woods,” she told 24 Hour News 8. “I love the fall and the spring. We mushroom hunt in the spring.”

However, the Mecosta County grandmother said that many of her passions were put on the backburner beginning during the summer of 2015.

During that time, Vicki noticed heart trouble with everyday tasks like walking up the stairs.

“I started getting heart palpitations and a fast heartbeat and racing heart,” she recalled.

A trip back to her family doctor for an EKG and stress test yielded a bigger red flag. It was supposed to involve a treadmill test, but that didn’t happen.

“I did the echo part and then all of sudden somebody come in and says ‘We’re done with you’ and I says ‘Oh okay, what about the treadmill,’” she said.

The staff informed her she wouldn’t be doing that due to extremely high blood pressure in her lungs.

“Normal pressure is 25-30,” Vergote said. “My pressures were dangerously elevated to 92. I was in triple overload.”

Doctors stunned Vergote and her husband with another discovery: a large hole in her heart.

Dr. Joseph Vettukattil, co-director of the Congenital Heart Center at DeVos Children’s Hospital felt there was a solution. It just wasn’t approved in the country.

However, the FDA granted him special permission to use this device the Figulla Flex. It was too dangerous to close off the hole in Vicki’s heart completely, but the tiny creation was just enough.

“She has significantly improved since then,” Dr. Vettukattil said.

“I’m climbing the steps I’m actually carrying stuff,” Vergote said cheerfully. “I feel great. Really, really good.”

Dr. Vettukattil said that he’s done similar procedures with devices like the Figulla Flex outside of the U.S.

