Thieves target 4 W. MI businesses in one night

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — The sheriff’s office is seeking tips in a series of break-ins at businesses in northeastern Van Buren County.

Authorities believe the crimes happened between midnight and 8 a.m. on Feb. 20. The thieves targeted Glendale Forest Products in Waverly Township, CPS Welding in Bloomingdale Township, Dickerson Growers/Greenhouse in Bloomingdale Township and AmeriGas in Pinegrove Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say numerous items were stolen from the businesses, including a 2013 Suzuki motorcycle that was later recovered following a pursuit by Michigan State Police later that day.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office online or at 269.657.3101, Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or Crime Stoppers at 800.342.STOP.

