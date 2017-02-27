Trader Joe’s issues nationwide applesauce recall

MONROVIA, Calif. (WOOD) — Trader Joe’s is recalling two brands of its applesauce sold nationwide after customers reported finding glass pieces mixed in.

The nationwide recall involves the following products, all sold in 24-ounce glass jars.

Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce | Bar code: 00015905 | Best before Aug. 8, 2018

Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce | Bar code: 00194877 | Best before Oct. 6, 2018

The company is also recalling its All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce in 13 states, not including Michigan.

Trader Joe’s is urging customers with the recalled applesauce to return them to their store for a refund or throw them out.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

