BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A car crashed into a house in Battle Creek on Monday afternoon, police say.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Woolnough Street, south of Emmett Street. The cause of the crash is not yet clear.

The Battle Creek Police Department says the driver sustained only minor injuries.

Police said that the house involved was previously damaged in a fire and when pine trees fell on it.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit