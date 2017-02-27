What’s expected at this year’s West Michigan Home and Garden Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – West Michigan’s largest Home & Garden show is back for its 38th season! With 12 feature gardens gardens, 4 free seminar stages and over 350 exhibitors featuring every product and service you’ll ever need, all under one roof, this is the show to attend! Every product and service for your home and garden with 400 exhibitors – over 300 Local Businesses.

Dates & Times Admission Thursday, March 2 – 3 pm – 9:00pm Single Day Adult: $10.00 Friday, March 3 – Noon – 9:30pm All Show Ticket: $18.00 Saturday, March 4 – 10 am – 9:00pm Children (6-14): $4.00 Sunday, March 5 – 11 am – 6pm 5 & Under: Free

Special speakers and events:

Carter Oosterhouse Star of television programs on ABC, HGTV, TLC and more, Carter is one of America’s best-known lifestyle experts. Join him Friday at 7:00 pm for his seminar Carter’s Home Improvement Tips and Design Trends.

The Renegade Gardener Don Engebretson spent four seasons on HGTV and has served as landscaping consultant to the popular PBS television show HOMETIME. His three seminars are: Crafting Cool & Creative Containers; Top 10 Gardening Blunders – And How to Avoid Them; and, Common Gardening Myths and the Mayhem They Cause.

Ellen Ecker Ogden presents The Art of Growing Food on the Cooking Stage, based on her book The Complete Kitchen Garden, which features themed kitchen garden designs and recipes for cooks who love to garden. Ellen has written five books and has appeared on PBS’s Victory Garden, and HGTV’s Garden Smarts.

2017 Gardens Theme: “Celebrating Michigan” All of our featured landscapers have designed their gardens around one shared theme, sharing their own ways of celebrating our wonderful state. Visitors will have the chance to vote for their favorite!

uBloom Flower Power Challenge Local celebrities compete for their favorite charities in this hilarious floral design competition on Friday evening.

Garden and Art Market A Show within the Show! Browse dozens of booths of unique and inspired garden accessories, plants, decor, art and gifts from the area’s best artists, finest nurseries, and gift shops.

Family Day on Saturday; includes Free admission before noon for kids 14 and under, plus loads of activities, events, features, crafts and seminars for kids and parents and grandparents.

Pancake Breakfast on Saturday 9 – 11am; all you can eat cakes, sausage, coffee and orange drink for $6 (kids under 15 are $4), with proceeds going to support the Kent/MSU Extension Grand Ideas Garden (note that main exhibit halls open at 10am!).

Thirteen gorgeous Indoor Gardens, including the feature garden created by the Association of Grand Rapids Landscape Professionals (AGRLP).

Cooking Demonstrations all four days on the Standard Kitchens Cooking Stage. Chef Angus Campbell has desserts that Celebrate Michigan, and Chef Tommy FitzGerald hits the DTE Energy Grilling Deck to showcase his grilled sesame pineapple.

Seminar Stages for Gardening, Home Improvement, and Cooking. All seminars are free, and feature local and national celebrities and experts.

