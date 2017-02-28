2nd firefighter accused of sexual relationship with teen charged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A second Cascade Township firefighter has been charged for an alleged sexual relationship with a teen girl.

Steven Drake, 32, was arraigned Monday in Kent County’s 63rd District Court on two counts of sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He is currently being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

Investigators say Drake had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl who was participating in the Cascade Fire Department’s Explorer Program. They say she and Drake exchanged sexual pictures.

Drake is one of two Cascade Township firefighters who have been charged in connection to the investigation. Clem Harold Bell, 51, was charged in January on child sexually abusive activity, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and possession of child sexually abusive material charges.

No additional charges are expected to come from the investigation.

