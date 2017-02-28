Bakeries making thousands of paczki for Fat Tuesday





WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Bakeries across West Michigan are prepared for a busy day of making paczki for Fat Tuesday.

Marge’s Donut Den on 28th Street in Wyoming opened at 4 a.m. They expect to sell more than 25,000 of the traditional Polish pastries, which are offered in 12 different flavors.

If you can’t make it in for Fat Tuesday, Marge’s Donut Den will be selling paczki all week long.

Even though Fat Tuesday is not a day when most people count calories, health experts recommend paczki be enjoyed in moderation.

According to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, one paczki can run from 500 to 1,000 calories which compares to five cans of Coke or four to five tacos from Taco Bell.

If you do indulge in the Mardi Gras treat, BCBS recommends the following to burn it off:

Walk or run seven to ten miles

Two hours of doing jumping jacks

Do about 7,000 sit-ups

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

