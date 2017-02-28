Best States report: Michigan better than Ohio

Related Coverage 5 reasons why Michigan is better than Ohio

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan is better than Ohio, according to a new report about the best states to live in.

The Great Lakes state placed 33rd in U.S. News & World Report’s new ranking of best states. Ohio came in two spots lower, at No. 35.

The U.S. News & World Report says the rankings are based on thousands of data points, including state economy, opportunities, infrastructure, public safety and quality of state government. Health care and education where weighed most heavily in survey, according to the publication.

Michigan bested Ohio in crime and corrections, opportunity and economy. Ohio fared better slightly better than Michigan in health care, education, government and infrastructure.

The gap between both states was most dramatic when it came to government and crime and corrections. Ohio ranked 12th for the integrity and health of its state government, compared to Michigan at 22. Michigan ranked 19th for crime and corrections, compared to Ohio at 34.

Massachusetts took the top spot overall, followed by New Hampshire, Minnesota, North Dakota and Washington. Louisiana came in at the bottom of the list.

U.S. News & World Report’s Best States Rankings

