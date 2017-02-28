Car crashes into Mardi Gras marching band; 11 students injured

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG/WOOD) — Nearly a dozen teenagers were among those injured when a car drove into a crowd before the start of a Mardi Gras parade in Alabama.

A city spokesperson tells our Mobile sister station WKRG that at least 11 students from Gulf Shores High School were injured, three critically. Sources tell WKRG that the driver was an elderly man.

“A teenage band has just started to march down the parade route when they were struck from behind. The vehicle was a part of the parade,” says Grant Brown, a spokesperson for the city of Gulf Shores.

Multiple ambulances were at the scene Tuesday morning, loading several patients onto stretchers.

The collision shut down portions of Highway 59 and surrounding roads and ended the Gulf Shores Parade.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on woodtv.com.

