Car crashes into Mardi Gras marching band; 11 students injured

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG/WOOD) — Nearly a dozen teenagers were among those injured when a car drove into a crowd before the start of a Mardi Gras parade in Alabama.
A city spokesperson tells our Mobile sister station WKRG that at least 11 students from Gulf Shores High School were injured, three critically. Sources tell WKRG that the driver was an elderly man.
“A teenage band has just started to march down the parade route when they were struck from behind. The vehicle was a part of the parade,” says Grant Brown, a spokesperson for the city of Gulf Shores.
Multiple ambulances were at the scene Tuesday morning, loading several patients onto stretchers.
Car Drives into Gulf Shores Parade
Car Drives into Gulf Shores Parade x
Latest Galleries
-
Wyoming police chase crash
-
Wyoming police chase crash
-
Gallery: The Latest: George H.W. Bush, Barbara take part in coin toss
-
Comfort Inn theft suspect
-
Gold Avenue SW shooting suspects
-
1967 Apollo capsule fire
-
140 Ottawa renderings
-
140 Ottawa renderings
-
Endangered species in West Michigan
-
Cotton Bowl Battle of the Bands
The collision shut down portions of Highway 59 and surrounding roads and ended the Gulf Shores Parade.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates on woodtv.com.