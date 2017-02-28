Create your dream kitchen this spring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- This is the biggest time of year for home improvement projects. If you put in the hard work now you can sit back and enjoy summer! We found a place to get your next project started Starlite Kitchens.

One way to add big value to your home is changing your countertops. It’s a very visual change, which can enhance the look and atmosphere of a room. The countertop showcase at Starlite is a great place to view different options and perhaps design that dream kitchen or bathroom you’ve always wanted!

Starlite Kitchens is located off of 84th Street in Byron Center… not too far from the Tanger Outlets shopping area.

www.starlitekitchens.com

365 84th Street SW Suite 1 – Byron Center

616-583-9304

Open Mon, Tues, Wed & Fri, 9am – 5:30pm

Thursdays, 9am – 7:30pm

Saturdays, 9am – 12:30pm

Appointments encouraged to better serve you

