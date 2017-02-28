Expanding Gun Lake Casino hiring about 100

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Gun Lake Casino is holding a series of job fairs as it works to hire about 100 people.
The casino located south of Wayland is looking to hire cooks, servers, security officers and game dealers, among other positions. Candidates must be at least 18 years old for some of the jobs and others are open only to people 21 or older. Further details about the jobs available can be found on the casino’s website.
The job fairs are scheduled for:
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, March 6 at the Crossroads Conference Center in Grand Rapids.
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at the Radisson Banquet Room in Kalamazoo.
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the Tribal Government Complex across from Gun Lake Casino.
Gun Lake says that people looking to fill the jobs should apply online before going to a job fair, and should bring a resume to the event. Interviews will be held at the job fairs.
People who are offered a job will have to pass a drug test and background check so they can get a gaming license, which they must have to work at the casino.
The new jobs come as the casino is in the midst of a multimillion dollar expansion that will nearly double its size.
Renderings of Gun Lake Casino expansion
Renderings of Gun Lake Casino expansion x
