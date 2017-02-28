Feb. 28 basketball roundup: HS boys, college tournaments





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tuesday night brought a rare battle of top-ranked teams in high school boys basketball.

Grand Rapids Christian — No. 1 in Class A — took on Godwin Heights — No. 1 in Class B. Christian won 72-58.

It was an emotional night in Holland as Holland Christian played its last home game at the Holland Civic Center. They recreated a famous moment from 17 years ago, when then-student manager Richard Nagelkirk was given the chance to dress and play, and nailed a three-pointer. Tuesday, he stood in the same place and sunk it again.

In the college ranks, Cornerstone beat Aquinas 65-51 to win the WHAC championship. Ferris State beat Hillsdale 87-84 to open the GLIAC tournament.

==Watch highlights above.==

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

