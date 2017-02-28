GRCC campus police seek thief who took churchgoer’s car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –- Grand Rapids Community College police are releasing surveillance photos in hopes of catching the person who stole a vehicle while its owner was attending church.

The theft happened Sunday in the GRCC Bostwick parking ramp, according to a campus alert issued Wednesday by GRCC Police Chief Rebecca Whitman. She said the suspect stole multiple keys from a coatroom while the victims were attending a nearby church, identified several of the vehicles in the parking ramp and stole one.

The empty vehicle was later recovered in Wyoming.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the GRCC Police Department at 616.234.4010 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

