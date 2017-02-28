Guiding Light recovery program is transforms lives

GRAND RAPIDS, (Mich)- Recent surveys show there are between 21-24 million Americans suffering from addiction. In Michigan alone, more than 50-thousand individuals sought treatment for an addiction to alcohol or drugs in 2012.

At Guiding Light in Grand Rapids…there is help for individuals who want to make a change. The recovery program transforms lives…and the “back to work” program gives men the tools to help them find employment…which helps to secure a more successful future.

Guiding Light helps Men on the road to success….by using Christian Faith and a series of 12-Steps for building a successful road out of addiction.

If you are interested in learning more about the services at Guiding Light…make sure to check them out at their website.

