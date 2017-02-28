GVSU program offers tuition break for teaching in Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University is offering a tuition break to some students who agree to student teach at a GVSU-authorized charter school in Detroit.

“The Grand Valley students will learn how to positively shape a new teaching environment while learning to overcome the challenges that accompany it,” said Tim Wood, Grand Valley’s associate vice president for charter schools in Tuesday’s news release. “They will also be serving students who need the highest amount of additional academic assistance.”

The scholarship covers tuition costs during a semester of student teaching, which costs approximately $6,500. The new scholarships are available to up to 20 students this fall who completed their Professional Readiness Exam.

Seven GVSU students earned the scholarship this semester for student teaching at one of three GVSU-authorized charter schools in Detroit.

