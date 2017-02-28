Kalamazoo police seek armed robbery suspect

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Vine Street, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

The victim told police a man walked up behind him and robbed him at gunpoint. The suspect was able to get away with the victim’s cellphone and keys.

Police describe the suspect as a man around 6-foot-3 in his late 20s to early 30s. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with black hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

