KDPS: Teen arrested in attempted armed robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday after police say he tried robbing two people at gunpoint.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Pearl Street in Kalamazoo’s Vine neighborhood, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

The victims were inside a vehicle at the time and were able to get away before the suspect was able to take anything.

A KDPS officer noticed two men, one of which matched the description of the suspect, on Cedar Street near Pearl Street. The victim was able to identify the suspect who was arrested and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on attempted armed robbery charges.

The second man was arrested on a probation violation.

The gun allegedly used during the incident was not found. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

