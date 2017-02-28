Man sentenced for shouting slurs at taxi driver





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who attacked and shouted racial slurs at a Grand Rapids taxi driver will serve some jail time.

Tuesday, Jacob Holtzlander was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for two days served and two years probation.

According to police, in November of last year, taxi driver Yemaj Adem picked up Holtzlander and some women outside a downtown bar. After the women got out about a mile away, Holtzlander asked Adem to take him elsewhere. When Adem said it would cost more money, Holtzlander punched him in the head and face while yelling, “Trump.”

Later, after police had arrived and Holtzlander was in the back of a cruiser, he can be heard on dash camera video shouting slurs about Adem, who is originally from Ethiopia but is a naturalized American citizen.

Holtzlander entered a plea agreement in the case in January, pleading no contest to ethnic intimidation. Under the terms of that deal, a count of assault and battery was dropped.

