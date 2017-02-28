MSP: Driver went wrong way for miles before deadly 131 crash

US-131, wrong-way crash
The scene of an apparent wrong-way crash on US-131 near 28th Street. (Feb. 23, 2017)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) –- A wrong-way driver involved in a deadly US-131 crash traveled south in the northbound lanes for 2.5 miles before the crash, according to Michigan State Police.

Jane Slotsema
An undated photo of Jane Slotsema courtesy her online obituary from Zaagman Memorial Chapel.

MSP believes 25-year-old Jane Slotsema entered US-131 at the Franklin Street exit ramp Sunday evening. Her vehicle eventually hit a car head-on near the 28th Street exit. Slotsema and the other driver, 27-year-old Jonathon Yarrington, died at the scene.

An undated courtesy photo of Jonathon Miles Yarrington.
It’s not yet clear why Slotsema was driving the wrong way. Police are waiting for toxicology reports, which could take weeks, to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.