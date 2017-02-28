MSP on the lookout for ‘southpaw drivers’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police will be cracking down on drivers who use the left lane of the highway for general travel.

Police on Monday reminded drivers that on any road with two or more lanes going the same direction, the left lane is supposed to be used only for active passing. But slower drivers may hang out in that left lane — which is against the state’s vehicle code.

“The biggest problem we see is it turns into road rage,” said 1st Lt. Chris McIntire, who commands MSP’s Rockford Post. “Someone gets so mad that this person won’t get out of their way that they overtake them on the right and cause an accident, or ride them on their bumper and causes the person in front to get mad and just causes a whole bunch of problems for us.”

So through the end of April, troopers in West Michigan will be holding an education and enforcement campaign, pulling over those “southpaw drivers” and giving them, at least, a lesson on the rules.

Troopers’ main focus will be on US-131 in Kent and Montcalm counties.

MSP had a similar campaign last spring.

