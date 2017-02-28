Pain relief for your back and neck

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Millions of people are suffering from chronic, debilitating neck and back pain. Many are searching for solutions to their pain, but often reaching dead ends. To help people find answers, eightWest welcomed Neck and Back Pain Expert, Dr. Christopher Miller, to educate us on what options are available for relief!

Dr. Miller of Total Health Chiropractic visited eightWest with solutions. He has been a neck and back pain expert for over 12 years and specializes in helping people with chronic, debilitating pain find relief. Neck and back pain is a common condition and Total Health Chiropractic can help patients with a variety of conditions:

Chronic Neck & Back Pain

Shooting pain in arms or legs

Electric-like pain

Leg or extremity weakness

Pain while sitting or standing

Sharp, achy pain in lower back

Treatment options

Dr. Miller has a variety of treatment options for patients including the DRX Program which is non-invasive, non-surgical. It targets and heals injured discs, providing our patients with long term relief. This program is designed to get them back to doing the things in their lives that they’ve been missing out on and living independently without having to come back for more appointments and checkups months or years down the road.

Viewer Special

Receive a consultation and exam for $54!

First 8 callers only. Call (616) 328-6130 now!

Appointments are limited. Offer excludes Medicare and Medicaid.

