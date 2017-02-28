Spring break fun planned at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

MT PLEASANT, Mich (WOOD) – If the spike in temperature has you feeling like taking a mini vacay, look no further than Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. From the spa to the casino to the waterpark and restaurants, there is something for everybody. If you’re looking for a good deal and fun with your family, Soaring Eagle has awesome Spring Break specials. Check out the video above, for an inside look at all the amenities at Soaring Eagle.

Other fun coming to Soaring Eagle:

America with Christopher Cross – April 15

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly – April 29

Tony, Toni, Tone – March 18

Keith Urban – July 20 – tickets go on sale Saturday

