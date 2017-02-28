Study: More young adults getting colorectal cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new study backed by the American Cancer Society shows that the rates of colon and rectal cancers are rising among young people.

Colon cancer screening is currently recommended for people age 50 and above. For years, that’s who experts believed were at risk. But the study published Tuesday in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute shows colorectal cancer is actually rapidly declining in that age group.

But colorectal cancer is increasing in adults between 20 and 39 years old. It has been increasing in that age group every year since the mid-1980s.

“The risk of colon and rectal cancer for millennials — people born around 1990 — has escalated back to risk of people born in the late 1800s,” said Rebecca Siegel of the American Cancer Society.

The reasons why are unclear, but experts say diet is one likely factor.

A third of every colorectal diagnosis involves a patient under the age of 55. So what age should people be screened for colorectal cancer? The scientists behind the study hope that by increasing awareness, the recommended age will be reconsidered.

For now, experts say if you experience symptoms of colorectal cancer, you should talk to your doctor. Warning signs include unusual abdominal cramping and changes in bowel movements.

