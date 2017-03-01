1 dead after train hits car near Breedsville

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and another hurt when a vehicle was struck by a train in northern Van Buren County, dispatchers say.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the train tracks in the 54000 block of 16th Avenue west of 54th Street in Columbia Township, north of Breedsville.

According to South Haven Area Emergency Services, a vehicle was struck by a CSX freight train hauling coal from the Port Sheldon power plant.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. First responders say there are not any gates at the rural crossing.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

