16-foot sinkhole swallows Ottawa County roadway

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Road Commission says a Spring Lake Township avenue will likely remain closed for weeks while crews work to fix a section of roadway swallowed by a sinkhole.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department were alerted to the problem around 6:05 a.m. Wednesday.

The caller said a vehicle was stuck in a pothole on 148th Avenue just north of M-104. But when an officer arrived, he found a sinkhole that was up to 20 feet wide. The road commission estimated the hole was about 16 feet deep.

Officials believe wear and tear to the culvert under that section of road caused the sinkhole.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department said the nearby bike trail and pedestrian walkway will also remain closed during repairs.

TAKE A LOOK: a sinkhole opened up in Spring Lake on 148th near M-104. @miOttawa road commission tells me it's about 16ft deep… (cont.) pic.twitter.com/hUvFEyyOLD — Marvis Herring (@Marvis_WOODTV8) March 1, 2017

