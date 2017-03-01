$550K raised to save Grand Haven pier’s catwalk

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — City officials announced Wednesday they are halfway to their $1 million dollars goal to repair the Grand Haven pier’s catwalk.

The city says it has raised $550,000 from 500 individual contributions.

The catwalk, a local landmark, had to be moved so the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could repair the cracked and worn concrete breakwater — a $2.7 million job. The 95-year-old metal structure on the pier that extends to and from the lighthouse was also in need of repair.

The fundraiser was launched because the city of Grand Haven didn’t have the money to replace the catwalk on its own.

Additionally, the Grand Haven Lighthouse Conservancy is raising funds to improve two lighthouses.

—–

Online:

Grand Haven pier live feed – EarthCam

Save The Catwalk Grand Haven fundraising page

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

