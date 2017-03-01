AG: Lowell-based vet practiced without license

BAD AXE, Mich. (WOOD) — A veterinarian who owns a clinic in Lowell has been charged with allegedly practicing without a license in Michigan’s Thumb region.

Bruce Langlois, 57, was in a Bad Axe courtroom on Wednesday to be arraigned on three charges of unauthorized practice of veterinary medicine — a five-year felony — in Huron County, according to a release from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office. He’s also charged with being a third-time habitual offender.

Langlois’ license was revoked in November 2015 after he ignored multiple suspensions and kept practicing, the AG’s Office says. An appeals court upheld the revocation last month.

Authorities say they got complaints that he was still practicing veterinary medicine as recently as December. They said he was performing procedures including spaying and neutering pets and that he have pet owners a number where they could call him any time if their pets were unwell.

Langlois founded the Animal Hospital of Lowell and ran two spay and neuter mobile clinics. In June 2015, 24 Hour News 8 reported that his license had been suspended because he routinely used unqualified personnel to administer anesthesia when performing surgery on pets and didn’t keep an accurate log of the controlled substances at two mobile clinics. There were also allegations he made mistakes in autopsy on a cat that died at a spay clinic.

Wednesday, Langlois’ bond was set at $10,000. He’s next expected in court on March 16.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

