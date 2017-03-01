Art and fun with friends at Painting with a Twist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you’re looking to try something new and feed your artistic side, eightWest has you covered! In the video above, Diane Wey from Painting with a Twist talks more about this “fun art” studio. Painting with a Twist is an art party studio where you paint with local artists to complete a painting with step by step instruction. No experience I necessary. It’s fun art, not fine art!

Along with daily painting parties, there are also special events! Paint your own Pet Portrait is on deck, and Painting with a Twist has been chosen by Disney to partner with Eric Carle for Hungry Caterpillar Day on March 19th. Don’t forget, Painting with a Purpose where they partner with local charities on a monthly basis to hold a FUNdraising events and make a donation of 50% to support their good work. It’s also a fun and different way to celebrate Mother’s Day or a birthday.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

