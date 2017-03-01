Burglars target dozens of storage units in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers in Holland are trying to track down two men suspected of breaking into or damaging dozens of storage units.

The break-in happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at storage facility in the 1200 block of Central Avenue, according to Holland Department of Public Safety.

As officers surrounded the facility, two men jumped the fence and ran east. A K-9 officer was called in but couldn’t find the suspects.

Holland DPS said approximately 30 units were damaged or broken into. It’s unclear if the burglars took anything.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Holland detectives at 616.355.1150, or Silent Observer at 1.877.887.4536.

