Climax Twp. woman charged in husband’s shooting death

CLIMAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo County woman has been arrested in connection to the Valentine’s Day shooting death of her husband.

Janel Marice Boer, 43, was charged Monday with homicide for the death of her husband 35-year-old Gregory Boer, according to a Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Deputies say Gregory Boer was shot and killed on Feb. 14 in the 9400 block of S. 36th Street. Authorities didn’t release any further information about what led up to the shooting.

After further investigation, Janel Boer was named a suspect in the case. She was arrested Monday without incident and is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail, the release said.

