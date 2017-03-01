Couple accused of soliciting teens for sex in Ottawa Co. arraigned

Related Coverage Couple accused of attempted sex trafficking of teens in Ottawa Co.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan couple accused of soliciting teenagers they met through their daughter for sex were back in an Ottawa County court Wednesday.

Anuj Chopra is charged with human trafficking for allegedly offering 16- and 17-year-old boys $100 to engage in sex acts he said he would videotape, according to court documents obtained by 24 Hour News 8.

His wife, Leslie Chopra, is charged with distributing sexually explicit materials to minors and using a computer to commit a crime. Authorities say the charges stem from her allegedly trying to get a 16-year-old boy to engage in sexual acts with her and sending him inappropriate photos through the social media app SnapChat.

Authorities say the alleged crimes happened earlier this year in Jamestown Township and the Hudsonville area. Investigators don’t believe at this time that any of the known victims were sexually assaulted.

Anuj didn’t say a word Wednesday in Hudsonville’s 58th District Court, as his attorney argued against a high bond in his case.

Prosecutors called for a $500,000 cash bond and suspending Anuj’s passport. They said he is from India and has connections in Chicago, making him a flight risk.

Prosecutors also cited a fraud investigation against Anuj that started in January in Grandville and brought up his green card status.

But Anuj’s attorney argued his client was not a flight risk because he was in constant contact with his defense team. The attorney also targeted the case against Anuj, saying investigators dropped and picked up the case multiple times and authorities never found anything criminal on Anuj’s devices.

Anuj was taken to jail on a $250,000 bond. The judge agreed to suspend his passport.

His wife walked out of the courtroom the same way she came in with the same bond restrictions as before, including no alcohol, no contact with alleged victims and no contact with minors except her daughter.

