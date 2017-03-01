Goodwill and Girl Scouts team up to give back in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s important to give back to great organizations in West Michigan. There’s a special partnership between Goodwill Industries and the Girls Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore. To explain more about how to get involved, WOTV 4 Women’s Fashion Expert, Jill Wallace, joined eightWest with some local Girl Scouts.

Goodwill has partnered with Girl Scouts for the Every Dress Has a Story Donation Drive. The Girl Scouts will be collecting dresses and other donations for Goodwill. Behind each dress there is a story about what it means to that girl. This is a way for girls to give back to the community and receive a patch as well. Goodwill encourages the Girl Scouts to donate not only dresses but accessories, jewelry, purses or shoes that may go with the dress.

You can also pick up your favorite Girl Scout cookies at tons of Goodwill locations around West Michigan!

Cookies at Goodwill:

March 4th, 11th, and 18th, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Goodwill Locations:

Ivanrest

Cascade

Wyoming

Standale

Plainfield

Knapp North

