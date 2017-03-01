MC Sports, Family Christian layoffs starting in weeks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Documents that companies are required by law to file with the state in the event of large layoffs or closures show when layoffs will begin as two West Michigan-based companies prepare to close their doors forever.

MC Sports says it will lay off 61 employees at its distribution center on Shaffer Avenue in Kentwood in two stages, the first of which is expected to fall between March 31 and April 13.

Word came in mid-February that MC Sports would close all of its stores, including 24 in Michigan. The company had filed for bankruptcy and tried to restructure its debt — which a court filing shows was some $3.8 million in trade debt and more in unpaid employee benefits — but that effort fell through and it was forced to liquidate its assets.

MC Sports was in business for more than 70 years.

Family Christian Stores’ roots run even deeper — it was founded in West Michigan more 85 years ago.

The paperwork filed with the state shows that 136 workers at Family Christians’ headquarters and 34 at its distribution center will be laid off. The company’s headquarters, which is on Patterson Avenue in Cascade Township, is expected to be shuttered on April 26. The distribution center, which is off 44th Street in Kentwood, will begin to shut down on April 11.

Family Christian announced last week that it was closing all of its 240 stores in 36 states, including seven in West Michigan. The shutdown was blamed on sliding sales and higher than anticipated prices from vendors.

It’s not yet clear precisely when all of MC Sports’ and Family Christian’s stores will close.

