Professional rug cleaning made easy with Stanley Steemer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s great having cozy rugs at home to warm up your feet or add a touch of personality to your decor. However, living in Michigan during the winter months, eventually, those rugs need cleaning! Stanley Steemer is a business that’s well-known for carpet cleaning in West Michigan, and they just opened a specialty rug plant to bring new life and value to the rugs in your home. Check out the video above to see inside this cool new Rug Plant.

Stanley Steemer’s Rug Plant is the only place in West Michigan doing this multi-step process, in a designated facility. The turn around time is anywhere from 2 to 7 days, and they’ll even pick up your rug at your home!

Stanley Steemer Rug Plant

8225 Pfeiffer Farms Dr SW – Byron Center

1-800-783-3637

stanleysteemer.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

