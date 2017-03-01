South Haven HS students accused of raping girl charged

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office has issued five felony warrants against South Haven High School students accused of raping a fellow student.

The South Haven Police Department said it learned about the allegations involving six young men and a young female victim last week. Police Chief Natalie Thompson said detectives met with school officials, the alleged victim and her parents.

Thompson said a plainclothes detective also met with each of the suspects at the school “since it was important to reach all of the young men at proximally the same time.”

Monday, police turned over the case to the prosecutor’s office, which issued felony warrants for third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim within the age of 13 and 15 years old. Each of the men turned themselves in, were arraigned and released on $1,000 bond, according to Thompson.

In a Wednesday news release, Thompson acknowledged that “emotions may run deep on this matter.”

“Our thoughts are with the families of all those involved in this alleged matter. While the law may see some of them as adults, we understand that they are teenagers. We are concerned for the well-being of all those involved. As a police department, we will continue to work with the school and with the prosecutor to ensure that justices will be done in this matter,” she stated.

The suspects are expected back in court on March 8. If convicted, they could face up to 15 years in prison.

