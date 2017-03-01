Thousands of exotic butterflies return to Meijer Gardens





GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of butterflies will be flying freely around visitors at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

The annual Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition runs March 1 through April 30.

More than 7,000 tropical butterflies will take flight in the 15,000 square-foot Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory during the exhibition.

The 60 species come from Africa, Asia, South and Central America — making it the largest temporary tropical butterfly exhibition in the nation.

The tropical conservatory is kept at a balmy 85 degrees and 70 percent humidity to mimic the tropical homes of the butterflies.

The exhibition draws in more than 170,000 visitors every year.

