Authorities seek man with history of mental illness

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities near Kalamazoo are looking for a missing man who they say may be endangered.

Darci Wayne Cameruci is described as a 6-foot-2, 250-pound man with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black fleece jacket, blue jeans, tall brown work boots and a hunter’s orange ball cap. He has a star tattoo on his right forearm.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says Cameruci was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday leaving his workplace on S. 26th Street near E. Cork Street in Comstock Township, east of the city of Kalamazoo.

Authorities say Cameruci has a history of mental health problems and hasn’t taken his medication.

In a previous incident, he walked away and was found in St. Joseph County.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

