Dowagiac PD: 1 arrested after man held captive

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WOOD) — A Dowagiac man faces more than a dozen criminal charges after allegedly holding another man captive at his home last weekend.

The Dowagiac Police Department says the alleged victim, a 22-year-old Lawrence man, contacted them on Thursday. He said he met the suspect, with whom he was acquainted, at the suspect’s house in Dowagiac on Feb. 24. The Lawrence man said there was a dispute over some “missing money” and the suspect then threatened him with a knife and shotgun.

The Lawrence man reported that the suspect made him stay at the house for the rest of the weekend, during which time he was repeatedly threatened with the shotgun and assaulted “several” times, police said. He was hurt, but didn’t need medical treatment.

The alleged victim said he was eventually allowed to leave — but that the suspect threatened violence if he didn’t come back with money.

Officers spotted the suspect driving Dowagiac Thursday evening and arrested him.

Police say that when they searched his house, located in the 200 block of Oak Street off N. Front Street, they found evidence connected to the Lawrence man’s report, including the shotgun and another firearm that police described as an assault rifle. They also say they found marijuana and cocaine packaged for sale.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man, is being held at the Cass County Jail on 13 charges:

Unlawful confinement

2 counts of felonious assault

Extortion

Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver

Possession of cocaine

Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver

Possession of marijuana

Delivery of marijuana

Armed robbery

Maintaining a drug house

2 counts of felony firearm

He is expected to be arraigned Friday, at which point his name will be released.

Authorities are still investigating. Anyone with information about the situation is asked to call Dowagiac police at 269.782.9743 or the Cass County Tip Line at 800.462.9328.

