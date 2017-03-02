February tornadoes in Michigan very rare

Related Coverage NWS: 3 tornadoes in SW Michigan Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tuesday night a line of intense storms fired along the Indiana/Michigan state line producing three very rare February tornadoes in Michigan.

Each tornado was ranked an EF-1 for winds just above 100 mph. This is only the second time since records began in 1950 the atmosphere was volatile enough to produce a tornado in February in our state. The last time it happened was near Detroit in 1974. That tornado was ranked an EF-2 for winds between 113 to 157 mph and was only on the ground for a tenth of a mile.

The tornadoes in southern West Michigan Tuesday caused damage in Niles, Dowagiac and Vandalia. Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio usually stay twister-free through February. Here’s how many tornadoes each state averages for February:

The line of severe storms that spawned on Tuesday was much farther north than usual for this time of year.

Severe storms in March do usually travel into our state.

The recent rash of severe weather which spanned Feb. 28 and March 1 was the most active since July of 2015 with more than 1,000 severe weather reports.

Several of the tornadoes that touched down were ranked EF-3 in intensity including ones in Poseyville, Indiana; Perryville, Missouri; Crossvile, Illinois; and Naplate, Illinois. The video below of a violent tornado was taken by Valparaiso University Meteorology students as part of their Storm Intercept Team.

2017 is now off to an above average national tornado count, although still lagging behind 2008 which started off even stronger. This is coming off of two years of below average tornado counts. Both 2015 and 2016 had less tornadoes than usual across the country.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

