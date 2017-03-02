GR Mayor to focus on progress, 2017 goals in State of the City

facebook_send_button]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss will use downtown’s newest venue to deliver her State of the City address Thursday night.

The mayor is expected to unveil her vision for the city from 20 Monroe Live. The speech is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. and will be livestreamed on woodtv.com.

Bliss is in the second year of her four-year term, making this her second State of the City address. During the 50-minute speech last year, Bliss covered a wide range of topics and initiatives, including improving police and community relations, fighting blight, improving affordable housing stock, creating an ordinance allowing food trucks, moving forward with efforts to restore the Grand River’s rapids, improving the city’s sustainability, and developing bicycle safety and awareness programs.

This year, she’s expected to share how far the city has come in reaching those goals.

“The Mayor looks forward to sharing the progress that has been made on these issues in her State of the City address as well as outline goals for this year. She does not plan to provide a preview of her speech in any form,” stated Amy Snow-Buckner, assistant to the mayor.

Stay with 24 Hour News 8. We will break down the mayor’s address on woodtv.com and 24 Hour News 8 at 11.

— Reporter Joe LaFurgey contributed to this report.

