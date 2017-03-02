GR Symphony presents “Pictures at an Exhibition”





Looking for a great night out this weekend, why not check out the Grand Rapids Symphony at DeVos Performance Hall? For more than eighty years the symphony has been putting on performances like this for our community.

Newly minted Music Director for the Grand Rapids Symphony Marcelo Lehninger will conduct “Pictures at an exhibition.

The concert will focus on Russian romance and historical musical influences, from violin concertos to the main attraction of the concert, Pictures at an Exhibition. A musical score, composed by Modest Mussorgsky, was written to evoke the feeling of each painting in a collection his friend had painted before his premature death.

The performance will also feature music from John Corigliano, Korngold, Ravel and Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings.”

The concert starts at 8pm on March 3rd and 4th at the Devos Performance Hall. Tickets start at $18, though there is a student rate of $5. You can learn more about the concert or purchase tickets on the Grand Rapids Symphony website.

