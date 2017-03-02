K-Wings to host fundraiser for shooting spree victims, families





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Wings will be hosting their second annual fundraiser to benefit the victims of the 2016 Kalamazoo shooting rampage.

The “We are Kalamazoo” game on Sunday at Wings Event Center, located at 3600 Vanrick Drive, will raise funds for the Kalamazoo Strong Organization. 24 Hour News 8’s Casey Jones and Teresa Weakley will be involved with the event.

Funds will be raised through a silent auction, 10 percent of merchandise sales, 10 percent of every Hungry Howie’s Friends and Family deal sold, a jersey auction and the first $1,000 of concession sales.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at the Wings Event Center box office or online.

Last year, the Wings raised more than $45,000 to benefit the victims of the Feb. 20 shootings across Kalamazoo County, according to a Wings news release.

The Wings will face off against the Adirondack Thunder.

On Feb. 20, 2016, Uber driver Jason Dalton allegedly drove around Kalamazoo, shooting at random victims. Richard Smith, his son Tyler Smith, Mary Jo Nye, her sister-in-law Mary Lou Nye, Barbara Hawthorne and Judy Brown were all killed by gunfire. Abigail Kopf and Tiana Carruthers were also shot and badly injured, but survived and are continuing to recover.

