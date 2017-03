GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pair of West Michigan boys basketball powerhouses met on the hardwood Thursday and the result was as thrilling as you would hope.

Grand Rapids Christian topped Kalamazoo Christian 53-51 in overtime.

In another battle of top 10 teams, Grand Rapids Catholic Central (ranked No. 10 in Class B) beat Holland West Ottawa (ranked No. 9 in Class A) 68-54.

==Watch game highlights above.==

—–

Online:

MHSAA boys basketball

