Meijer expanding into UP; remodel planned for Rockford store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer is expanding into the Upper Peninsula with two new stores slated to open this year.

Meijer plans to open supercenters in Escanaba and Sault Ste. Marie. The Grand Rapids-based retailer is also adding two supercenters in Indiana and three in Wisconsin.

Along with building seven new supercenters, Meijer is planning a major remodel for a few stores including the Meijer in Rockford and Mt. Pleasant.

“These projects represent an investment in our customers, team members and the local communities that have supported us for so long,” President & Chief Executive Officer Rick Keyes said in a press release. “We’re also excited that at long last we’ll cross the bridge and open our first stores in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.”

The construction of seven new supercenters and 22 remodel projects are expected to cost more than $375 million.

Meijer has opened more than 50 new stores since 2010.

