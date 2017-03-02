Meijer getting name on former Tiger Stadium site

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Eric Larson, President and CEO of Larson Realty Group, looks over a rendering of the former Tiger Stadium site during a news conference, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2014, in Detroit.
Eric Larson, President and CEO of Larson Realty Group, looks over a rendering of the former Tiger Stadium site during a news conference, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2014, in Detroit.

DETROIT (AP) — Midwest retailer Meijer has reached an agreement to sponsor the playing field at a new development at the former site of Tiger Stadium in Detroit.

This June 23, 2014 photo shows Ernie Harwell Field, formerly known as Tiger Stadium in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood. The Detroit Tigers left in 1999 and headed downtown to the then-new Comerica Park, but stubborn activists held out hope of saving the baseball team’s longtime home. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
This June 23, 2014 photo shows Ernie Harwell Field, formerly known as Tiger Stadium in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Detroit News reports Walker-based Meijer is giving the Detroit Police Athletic League $750,000 for at least five years of naming rights for “Willie Horton Field of Dreams, presented by Meijer.”

A partially demolished Tiger Stadium is seen in Detroit, June 2, 2009. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
A partially demolished Tiger Stadium is seen in Detroit, June 2, 2009. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Construction started last year at the site, which is being redeveloped into a youth sports facility and Detroit Police Athletic League headquarters.

The new stadium is named for hometown sports hero Willie Horton, who helped the team win the 1968 World Series. Tiger Stadium opened in 1912 as Navin Field. The Tigers left for Comerica Park after the 1999 season and the last portion of the old ballpark was demolished in 2009.

___

Information from:

The Detroit News