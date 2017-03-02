‘No Labels’ group urges ‘fix, not fight’ in DC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The acrimony in Washington, D.C. has led to the formation of a new bipartisan group aimed at finding cooperation instead of confrontation.

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, has been in the U.S. House of Representatives long enough to remember a more civil time.

“I’ve never seen things more divisive than today on either the House or the Senate,” Upton, now in his 16th term in Congress, said in an interview from Washington.

Now, he has joined the Congressional Problem Solvers Caucus. And Thursday morning, he hosted No Labels, a group of like-minded constituents from around the country, telling other leaders that they want fixes, not fights in important issues.

“So this is a relatively new group,” Upton said. “We have 50 members equally divided between Republicans and Democrats and our job is, our motto is, fix it, not fight it. And we had a good rally this morning, a thousand folks from all around the country, and we’re off to the races. Let’s see what we can do.”

After meeting with the lawmakers in the caucus, the members of No Labels fanned out across Capitol Hill to ask other members to reach across the aisle and reject partisan politics to find answers to questions and issues facing the country.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

