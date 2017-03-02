Partnership aims to tackle opioid epidemic in Kent County





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Experts say that West Michigan, like the rest of the nation, is in the midst of an opioid epidemic.

The epidemic often shows itself in heroin use, but addiction frequently starts with opioid prescription painkillers.

“A lot of people who are overdosing, they might not know that they are at risk for an overdose,” Brandon Hool, an overdose prevention and response specialist, explained to 24 Hour News 8. “They’re taking something that their doctor gave them. They are taking something the doctor maybe gave someone else, but they found out it works for them.”

Hool says most people who overdose are on prescription medication. He said that according to the Michigan Automated Prescription System, about 50 percent of the people who overdose in Michigan filled an opioid prescription in the previous 30 days.

“They might not have a substance abuse issue, they might legitimately need the medication for pain, but they can still be at risk for an overdose,” Hool said. “That’s the people who we want to talk to. The people who don’t know that they’re at risk.”

Now, the Kent County Health Department is partnering with addiction outreach program the Grand Rapids Red Project to provide free lifesaving medication and education. It will be teaching people how to administer naloxone hydrochloride. The drug — more commonly known by its brand name, Narcan — can reverse the effects of heroin and other opioid overdoses.

The hope is that the health department can reach prescription opioid users and family members of users, provide them with naloxone and save lives.

Hool said everyone should have naloxone in their home.

“Just like an AED, like a first aid kit. This is safer. It’s a very, very safe medication,” he said.

Everyone who attends the session will get four free doses of Narcan. It’s also available at Meijer and SpartanNash pharmacies. Insurance usually covers it.

The next session will be Thursday, March 9 at the health department.

——

Online:

The Kent County Health Department

The Grand Rapids Red Project

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

